Swimmers urged to exercise caution when bathing  at nine of Kerry's popular beaches

Swimmers are being urged to exercise caution when bathing at nine of Kerry's popular beaches, after weeks of heavy rain has taken its toll on water quality.

However, Kerry County Council has clarified that these warning do not constitite a closure of the beaches in question, or an outright ban on swimming.

It's been a difficult summer for many of Kerry's popular seaside resorts, with some busy spots such as Ballybunion having to ban swimming for a number of days in July due to concerns about water quality.

Today it's emerged on the Government website beaches.ie, that more than 50 sites are carrying swimming restrictions - including on 13 Cork beaches, 10 in Dublin and nine in Kerry.

Kerry County Council has put prior-warning notices in place at Ballybunion North and South, Fenit, Ventry, Kells, White Strand (Caherciveen), Cuas Crom, Inny Strand and Ballinskelligs.

The council says prior warnings are put in place to advise the public of possible water quality issues due to potential adverse weather.

However, they stress that there is currently no prohibition on swimming at these locations.

The warnings will remain in place until the results of next week’s bathing water results are available.

All Blue Flag beaches around the country regularly have their water quality monitored to ensure high standards of bathing areas are maintained.