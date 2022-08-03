Swimmers advised to stay out of water at South Kerry beach

A South Kerry beach remains unfit for bathing following heavy rainfall over the bank holiday weekend.

A prior-warning notice had been issued for high bacteria levels in Ballybunion North and South, Fenit, Ventry, Kells, White Strand, Cuas Crom, Inny Strand and Ballinskelligs.

Those beaches are now cleared for swimming.

Inny Strand near Waterville was also issued a warning and, following tests and consultation with the HSE, Kerry County Council is advising people not to swim there until further notice.