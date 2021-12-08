Suspension bridge in Kenmare remains closed due to tidal flooding

(Midday) People are being asked to avoid some public parks in the county as the clean up from Storm Barra continues.

Kerry County Council staff have been working since 6am to clear the debris from the roads. The council says Tralee Town Park will remain closed today to facilitate the clearing of trees and branches, while Childers Park in Listowel should be avoided while a clean up is underway.

There are a number of roads partially impassable in the county, however, earlier, the Tralee-Castlemaine Road, Main Street, Ballybunion, and the road at Rathass outside UHK reopened. The N71 Suspension Bridge in Kenmare remains closed and is impassable due to tidal flooding.

All TFI Local Link Kerry bus services are due to operate, but intending passengers can contact the office on 066 71 47 002. The HSE says its COVID-19 test centre in Ballymullen, Tralee will reopen this afternoon and appointments from yesterday are being rescheduled.

Kerry Airport's phonelines are down as a result of the storm, but the airport may be contacted at 086 3855 609.

Flights are scheduled as normal and if passengers have any queries about flights, they’re being asked to first contact the airline.