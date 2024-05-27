Advertisement
Almost 11,000 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

May 27, 2024 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Almost 11,000 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry
Almost 11,000 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

There are also another 2,700 people who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future at UHK, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

10,952 people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of April.

There are also another 2,750 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of April, show there are 10,086 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

There are 866 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of April.

