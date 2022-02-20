Advertisement
Supporters attending Kerry v Donegal in Killarney tomorrow advised to park responsibly

Feb 20, 2022 23:02 By radiokerrynews
People attending the Kerry versus Donegal game in Killarney tomorrow are being advised to park responsibly.

Killarney gardaí say they expect around 10,000 people to be in attendance at Fitzgerald Stadium as Kerry take on Donegal in the Allianz Football League, with throw-in at 1:45pm.

Traffic restrictions will be in place on some streets in Killarney, while there is no parking allowed on Upper Lewis Road as it's a designated emergency service vehicle corridor.

Over 100 parking fines were handed out in Tralee two weeks ago as part of a Garda Traffic Management Plan for Kerry's last game, against Dublin in Austin Stack Park.

Inspector Gearóid Thompson from Killarney garda station has this message for supporters.

