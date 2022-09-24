Supply outages following fire at Tarbert Power Station

A fire at Tarbert Power station has knocked out supply from the electricity plant for at least three weeks.

The fire occurred on a component part of a boiler on Thursday the 22nd of September. It was brought under control and put out on site.

A spokesperson for SSE Thermal, said no injuries were reported and the unit is now undergoing assessment.

The fire resulted in the loss of 241 megawatts of generation capacity and electricity market participants have been told the power station will not return to service until October 15th.

Meanwhile, EirGrid, operator of the national grid, said it was “monitoring the situation and working to ensure that the electricity system is optimised to secure supply during this outage”.

