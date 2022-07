The sun is out to greet cyclists doing the Ring of Kerry today.

The 170km charity cycle got underway at 6 o’clock this morning, with a 7:30am ceremony in Killarney.

Advertisement

The biggest concentration of cyclists reached the first feeding station at Coláiste na Sceilge in Cahersiveen shortly after 9 o’clock, with a steady flow of riders following.

Advertisement

No major incidents or accidents have been reported, and PRO of the event Cathal Walshe, says all is going well so far.