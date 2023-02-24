Advertisement
Submissions invited for preparation of new draft Kerry Local Area Plans

Feb 24, 2023 08:02 By radiokerrynews
Submissions invited for preparation of new draft Kerry Local Area Plans
Submissions are being invited for the preparation of new draft Local Area Plans for three areas in Kerry.

Preliminary preparation on the draft plans for the Tralee, Killarney and Listowel Municipal Districts is underway.

These new plans will replace the existing ones.

The issues paper, which aims to encourage discussion on the key topics important to each area, has opened and submissions will be taken until March 10th.

Further information can be found on https://consult.kerrycoco.ie

 

