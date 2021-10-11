Advertisement
Study ranks credit unions first for positive influence on society

Oct 11, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Credit Unions rank first in positive influence on society for their commitment to their local communities.

That’s according to the Ireland Sustainability RepTrakR 2021 study, which ranks 100 of the largest, most familiar, and most important organisations in Ireland by the public's perception of them.

As well as first in positive influence on society, credit unions were placed second overall.

The results of the study consolidate credit union's position as the most highly regarded financial services organisation in the Ireland.

 

