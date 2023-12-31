Advertisement
News

Strong winds force cancellations at Kerry Airport

Dec 31, 2023 16:21
A flight due to arrive into Kerry was diverted this morning as a result of strong winds.

The Ryanair flight, which was due to arrive into Kerry at 10am was forced to turn back after two missed approaches.

Passengers were offered an alternative means of transport via bus.

The subsequent 10.25am flight back to Dublin was also cancelled as a result and passengers were again provided with a bus to reach their destination.

The evening flights in and out of Kerry are operating as scheduled.

 

