There’s a strong Kerry presence at this year’s Dublin Film Festival, which kicks off today.

God’s Creatures, starring Paul Mescal, will be the opening feature length film at the festival, starting at 7 o’clock this evening.

The film is based on a story by Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly from Cromane, who was also the producer, while Killorglin man Shane Crowley was the script-writer.

Advertisement

On Friday March 3rd, a documentary on Traveller life called Mincéir will be screened, followed by a panel discussion, with both featuring Tralee man Martin Mahon.

The festival will close on Saturday March 4th with a documentary called 406 Days, which tells the story of the picket by Debenhams workers for over a year straight over redundancy terms.

Over 1,200 jobs were lost across the country when the retailer ended its operations in Ireland, including 80 from its Manor West store in Tralee.