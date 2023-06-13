Advertisement
News

Strike action may delay response in fire service call outs in Kerry today

Jun 13, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Strike action may delay response in fire service call outs in Kerry today
There may be a delayed response in call outs from the fire service in Kerry today due to strike action.

Half of fire stations in Kerry are closed, as emergency cover was halted at 100 stations across the country at midnight.

This closure will extend to all stations next week if demands over pay and conditions for retained fire fighters aren't addressed.

Crews are also picketing outside fire stations today, including in Kerry.

Damian Quigg, acting station officer for Killorglin, is the county shop steward with SIPTU for retained fire fighters, and was on the negotiations team from the National Retained Firefighters’ Association.

He says the fire officers that are on call in Kerry today are covering the closed stations, but says services may be delayed as a result.

