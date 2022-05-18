Strike action disruptive to UHK but necessary

The Medical Laboratory Scientists Association has said the industrial action carried out by medical scientists today will be disruptive to University Hospital Kerry but necessary.

Thousands of outpatient appointments across the country have been cancelled as a result a decades-long pay dispute.

In 2001, an expert group report recommended that medical scientists and biochemists should be paid the same salaries; there is currently an average difference of 8%.

Mairéad Ní Mhuimhneacháin ( Vwee-ne-kawn ), a medical scientist and a committee member of the MLSA, says the service is suffering from the pay disparities and working conditions.

Further industrial action is planned on two days next week and three days the following week.

The Department of Health has claimed the strike action is a breach of the public sector pay deal.

Máiréad Ní Mhuimhneacháin says members are aware of the breach but feel they were pushed into it.