Storm Kathleen tracking towards Ireland as numerous wind warnings issued for Kerry

Storm Kathleen is tracking towards Ireland and a number of wind warnings have been issued for Kerry for tomorrow.

Met Éireann is warning of potential power outages, fallen trees and very dangerous travelling conditions.

A number of events that were due to take place tomorrow have been rescheduled.

Advertisement

Storm Kathleen is expected to hit Ireland early tomorrow morning, bringing gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gusts.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Kerry from 5am until 7am, however that will change to an orange warning from 7am until 2pm for the county.

Another status yellow wind warning will then be in place from 2pm to 8pm tomorrow.

Advertisement

Met Éireann and Kerry County Council are warning that it’ll be a very windy day with the likelihood of fallen trees and power outages.

As a result, the County Clean-Up, which was scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed.

KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council, have extended the period during which participating groups can collect litter until Sunday, April 14th.

Advertisement

The ERP electrical recycling drop-off day, which had been organised for The Mart in Tralee tomorrow, has also been cancelled; the ERP says updates on rescheduling the event will be posted in their website erp-recycling.ie.