Advertisement
News

Storm Kathleen tracking towards Ireland as numerous wind warnings issued for Kerry

Apr 5, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Storm Kathleen tracking towards Ireland as numerous wind warnings issued for Kerry
Share this article

Storm Kathleen is tracking towards Ireland and a number of wind warnings have been issued for Kerry for tomorrow.

Met Éireann is warning of potential power outages, fallen trees and very dangerous travelling conditions.

A number of events that were due to take place tomorrow have been rescheduled.

Advertisement

Storm Kathleen is expected to hit Ireland early tomorrow morning, bringing gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gusts.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Kerry from 5am until 7am, however that will change to an orange warning from 7am until 2pm for the county.

Another status yellow wind warning will then be in place from 2pm to 8pm tomorrow.

Advertisement

Met Éireann and Kerry County Council are warning that it’ll be a very windy day with the likelihood of fallen trees and power outages.

As a result, the County Clean-Up, which was scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed.

KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council, have extended the period during which participating groups can collect litter until Sunday, April 14th.

Advertisement

The ERP electrical recycling drop-off day, which had been organised for The Mart in Tralee tomorrow, has also been cancelled; the ERP says updates on rescheduling the event will be posted in their website erp-recycling.ie.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry farmers under increased pressure due to weather
Advertisement
Kerry solicitor says Local Government Act standing orders need to be looked at
Minister for Health wants to hear from local healthcare team regarding vacant facilities
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry farmers under increased pressure due to weather
Kerry Local Enterprise Office offer grants to combat cost of business
New oncology unit at UHK set for completion in 2026
Minister for Health wants to hear from local healthcare team regarding vacant facilities
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus