Storm Isha due to hit Kerry tomorrow

Jan 20, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrynews
Storm Isha due to hit Kerry tomorrow
Photo: Pixabay
Kerry will be under a status orange weather warning tomorrow as Storm Isha hits Ireland tomorrow.

The entire Island will be under a status yellow wind warning from 11am tomorrow morning.

This will upgrade to an orange wind warning for the whole country at 5pm tomorrow.

This is expected to remain in place until 5am Monday.

Met Eireann is warning of very difficult travelling conditions, with fallen trees, damage to power lines, and the possibility of wave overtopping.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution for the duration of the storm.

Gas Networks Ireland is reassuring customers that it does not anticipate any disruption to gas supplies during Storm Isha.

