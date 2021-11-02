Advertisement
Still over 100 COVID-19 cases being confirmed in Kerry every day

Nov 2, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Still over 100 COVID-19 cases being confirmed in Kerry every day
There are still over 100 COVID-19 cases being confirmed in Kerry every day.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which produces reports on the incidence of the virus nationwide. Up to midnight on the 31st October, there were 1,551 cases confirmed in the county over the preceding fortnight, giving the fourth-highest incidence rate nationally.

The moving average of daily cases in Kerry is 106. However, a comparison of 7-day and 14-day incidence rates suggests the increase in COVID cases in Kerry is slowing.

