Status yellow wind warning issued for Kerry from tonight

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Kerry.

From one o clock tonight a yellow wind warning has been issued for Kerry, Cork and Waterford.

The alert remains in place until midday tomorrow, with the forecaster advising of strong gusts up to 110 km/hr.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has issued - a status yellow rain warning, for 16 counties in Connacht, Leinster and Ulster from 2pm today.

Liz Walsh of Met Éireann says , weather for the bank holiday weekend will be "mixed".