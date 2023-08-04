Advertisement
Status yellow wind warning issued for Kerry from tonight

Aug 4, 2023 09:34 By radiokerrynews
Status yellow wind warning issued for Kerry from tonight
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Kerry.

From one o clock tonight a yellow wind warning has been issued for Kerry, Cork and Waterford.

The alert remains in place until midday tomorrow, with the forecaster advising of strong gusts up to 110 km/hr.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has issued - a status yellow rain warning, for 16 counties in Connacht, Leinster and Ulster from 2pm today.

Liz Walsh of Met Éireann says , weather for the bank holiday weekend will be "mixed".

