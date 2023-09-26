Advertisement
Status yellow wind and rain warnings for Kerry tomorrow

Sep 26, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrynews
Status yellow wind and rain warnings for Kerry tomorrow
Kerry will be under status yellow wind and rain warnings tomorrow, with Storm Agnes expected to make landfall.

Met Éireann is warning of the potential for flooding and power outages.

The wind warning will affect Kerry and the rest of Munster, along with Leinster, from 7am until midnight tomorrow, with a similar alert for Northern Ireland.

The rain warning will come into place during the same hours for Kerry and seven other counties.

Cathal Nolan from the Ireland Weather Channel says the storm will worsen as the day goes on:

