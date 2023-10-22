Advertisement
Status yellow rain warning issued for Kerry

Oct 22, 2023 13:09 By radiokerrynews
A status yellow rain warning has been issued for a number of counties, including Kerry.

Kerry, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway will be affected by the warning.

It comes into effect this evening at 6 o'clock and is expected to last for 24 hours.

A status orange rain warning for Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford comes into effect at 4 o’clock tomorrow morning, also lasting for 24 hours.

At the same time, a status yellow rain warning will be in effect for Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Roscommon.

Met Eireann says there's a possibility of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

