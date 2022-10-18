Advertisement
News

Status Orange rain warning issued for Kerry

Oct 18, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Status Orange rain warning issued for Kerry Status Orange rain warning issued for Kerry
Share this article

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange rain warning for Kerry from tonight.

It's valid from 10pm until midnight tomorrow.

Met Eireann is forecasting heavy rain, with the possibility of thundery downpours, which will cause localised flooding and likely disruption.

Advertisement

They have advised that all road users should exercise extreme care

Kerry County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team - is meeting this lunchtime to assess the impact and make preparations - and will issue advisories as necessary.

Meanwhile, Valentia Coast Guard has urged people to avoid coastal areas , and that there will be a risk of localised flooding at high tide.

Advertisement

The status orange rain warning is in place for Kerry, Cork, Waterford,Wicklow and Wexford - from 10PM tonight until midnight tomorrow.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus