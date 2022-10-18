Status Orange rain warning issued for Kerry

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange rain warning for Kerry from tonight.

It's valid from 10pm until midnight tomorrow.

Met Eireann is forecasting heavy rain, with the possibility of thundery downpours, which will cause localised flooding and likely disruption.

They have advised that all road users should exercise extreme care

Kerry County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team - is meeting this lunchtime to assess the impact and make preparations - and will issue advisories as necessary.

Meanwhile, Valentia Coast Guard has urged people to avoid coastal areas , and that there will be a risk of localised flooding at high tide.

The status orange rain warning is in place for Kerry, Cork, Waterford,Wicklow and Wexford - from 10PM tonight until midnight tomorrow.