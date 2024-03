Start-up companies are being urged to apply to take part in a programme being run by the RDI Hub in Killorglin.

The NDRC Pre-Accelerator helps start-ups connect with mentors, learn new skills and gain a deeper understanding of their customers.

It’ll run online over April and May for six weeks, with the closing date for applications this Monday, March 4th.

To submit an application visit: https://www.ndrc.ie/pre-accelerator