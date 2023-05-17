Advertisement
Staff fielding emergency calls for Kerry to be balloted for industrial or strike action

May 17, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
Staff working at the centre fielding emergency calls for Kerry and the wider region are to be balloted for industrial or strike action.

The Munster Regional Communications Centre is based in a building on the grounds of Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service headquarters.

Twenty-four (24) people are employed by Limerick City and County Council there.

The centre processes around 26,000 calls to 999 or 112 every year, covering fire stations across Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, and Waterford.

SIPTU says members haven’t had a job evaluation in 23 years, and it’s to ballot staff for industrial or strike action.

 

