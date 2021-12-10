St Vincent de Paul Tralee to spend €70,000 on Christmas hampers and food vouchers

St Vincent de Paul Tralee will spend €70,000 in the run up to Christmas on hampers and food vouchers.

That's according to Tralee Area President for St Vincent de Paul, Paddy Kevane, who says this will just cover Tralee, West Kerry, Ballyduff, and Ballyheigue.

He says, on average, to 50 hampers are giving out weekly to help those most in need; that will rise to 800 Christmas week.

The Radio Kerry annual Christmas Jumper Day is happening today, with all proceeds going to St Vincent de Paul Kerry; last year €23,000 was raised.

Paddy Kevane says fundraising efforts such as this are vital for their work.

Meanwhile, Tralee Area President for St Vincent de Paul, Paddy Kevane is giving a guarded welcome to the government's plan to take €100 euro off people's first electricity bill of 2022.

He feels it needs to be targeted to help those most in need.