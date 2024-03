St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are in full swing across the Kingdom.

The Tralee, Ballyduff and Sneem parades are all kicking off around now.

The Glenbeigh/Gencar parade will get underway from the GAA club at 12.15pm.

Advertisement

Duagh, Listowel and Lixnaw parades are all starting at 12.30pm.

The Dingle parade is kicking off at 12.45pm from Ashmount Terrace and the Killorglin parade is starting at 1pm.

Tralee parade MC, Jamie Flannery spoke before the event.