Parades are getting underway in the Kingdom

St. Patrick’s Day parades are getting underway across Kerry today.

The celebrations kicked off at 6am in Dingle, with the Fife and Drum Band’s traditional dawn march.

The Milltown parade took off from Milltown Mart at 10am, and the Gneeveguilla parade kicked off at 10.30am.

The Ballyferriter parade is getting underway around now and Castlemaine and Ballinskelligs parades will begin in the next hour.

Celebrations in Tralee, Ballyduff and Sneem will all kick off at 12pm.

Brendan Galvin, one of the organisers of the Sneem parade, says excitement is building.