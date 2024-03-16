Advertisement
Number of parades planned in Kerry tomorrow

Mar 16, 2024 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Number of parades planned in Kerry tomorrow
5.3.2024 : Repro Free . Tralee is all set for this years St Patrick's Day parade. Pictured at the launch in Tralee were Juke Healy (St Patrick) and stars Róisín Sugrue and Maiya Rivis McHugh, Mayor of Tralee Terry O'Brien , Eamon Cunningham Tralee Municipal District Officer and Mark Sullivan of the Rose Hotel Tralee . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Parades and celebrations galore are planned around Kerry to mark St Patrick’s Day.

The first parade gets underway in Dingle at 6 o' clock tomorrow morning as the Fife and Drum band take to the street for their traditional dawn march from Ashmount.

Milltown’s parade will leave the Mid Kerry Co-op Mart at 10am and Gneeveguilla’s parade will leave the Sea Lodge at 10:30am.

Festivities will begin in Castlemaine at 11.15am and in Tarbert leaving from the fire station at 11.30am.

Lixnaw’s parade begins at 12pm from the community centre while festivities get underway in Glenbeigh/Glencar from around noon at the GAA grounds.

Tralee’s parade has a new route this year with participants leaving the Rose Hotel at 12 noon and traveling through the town via Mitchel’s Rd., Boherbee, Castle Street and finishing on Denny Street.

Duagh’s parade starts at 12.30 while Dingle’s second St. Patrick’s day celebration begins at Ashmount Terrace at 12.45pm.

Listowel’s parade also begins at quarter to one from The Square.

Killorglin’s festivities commence at 1 from the Rowing Club on the Tralee Road.

Sneem’s parade will leave Galvin’s Hardware at 1:30pm – that’s the same time as Causeway’s parade which leaves from An Tóchar Education Centre.

Castleisland’s parade also leaves at half one and there'll be a Joe Dolan tribute show on the Main Street before the parade.

Killarney’s St Patrick’s Day Parade starts from Mission Road at 2pm; Dan Kelleher, who spent almost 60 years working in the National Park, is grand marshal.

Abbeydorney’s parade also leaves at 2 from the GAA grounds.

Cahersiveen’s parade begins at 2pm; floats start from Fertha Drive and walkers begin from Aldi to the Carnegie Building, followed by dancing at the crossroads.

Ballybunion and Castlegregory’s festivities begin at 3pm with a 3.30pm starting time for Ballyheigue.

There’s a 4pm start for Kilflynn, Waterville and Abbeyfeale in West Limerick.

