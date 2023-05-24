Advertisement
Spring Covid-19 booster appointments in Tralee this week

May 24, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Spring Covid-19 booster appointments in Tralee this week
Spring Covid-19 booster vaccine appointments are available in Kerry this week.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is holding clinics for people aged 70 years and older, residents of long-term care facilities for older adults, and people aged five years and older with a weak immune system.

Clinics for anyone aged 12 and older are being held at the Kerry Vaccination Centre, Borg Warner, Monavalley, Tralee (V92 HT21) today and Saturday between 9:15am to 1:15pm, and 2 to 3pm each day.

Five to 11 year-olds can get vaccines from 3 to 4 o’clock this afternoon, while children aged six months to four years can be vaccinated Saturday afternoon from 3 to 3:30.

Clinics continue to offer primary and booster vaccines for all ages also, and a link to the booking site is available on the Radio Kerry website.

To book a vaccination, click here.

Those eligible must wait at least three months since their previous vaccine, or since they have had a COVID-19 infection, before getting the booster.

If anyone is unsure of their vaccine status, they can check by contacting HSELive on 1800 700 700.

More information is available on www.hse.ie.

