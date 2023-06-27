Special Olympic medal winners family thank South Kerry for their support

The family of 16-year old Olympic medal winner, Ryan Griffin, have thanked the community for their support.

Ryan from Tarmons in Waterville, won a silver medal for the mini-javelin event, at the Special Olympic games in Berlin last week.

Thousands turned out in Cahersiveen last evening for his homecoming.

Speaking to Radio Kerry's Joe McGill, Ryan said he was very proud.

Adrian Griffin, Ryan’s father, says it was a proud day for the family and the whole of South Kerry.

Ryan’s Mother, Angela - says it was the experience of a lifetime and Ryan winning an Olympic medal was beyond their wildest dreams.

