Special extra train for All-Ireland football final sold out in minutes

Jul 20, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
A special extra train for Sundays all Ireland football final was sold out in minutes this lunchtime.

Irish Rail put on a 7.45am train direct to Dublin from Tralee with return at 7.20pm from Heuston.

Tickets for the four piece train went up on line around 12.30pm.

All tickets were booked up in minutes reflecting the huge demand for train transport to and from the game.

Earlier this mornning some extra capacity was added to the 7.10am train from Tralee however this was also quickley booked up leaving many fans dissapointed.

