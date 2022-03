A special calf sale will take this Monday to raise funds for Ukraine.

The auction will be held at Castleisland Mart at 3pm.

Sale organiser Terry O’Sullivan says farmers wishing to donate calves can drop them to Castleisland Mart on Monday morning.

Donated calves will be penned and numbered separately.

No commissions will be charged on sales and all proceeds will go to the Red Cross Ukrainian Fund.