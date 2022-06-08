Advertisement
Spa National School wins national biodiversity award

Jun 8, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Spa National School wins national biodiversity award
A North Kerry primary school has won a national award for biodiversity.

Spa National School was today named the overall Applegreen BioDive competition winner, and will receive

a biodiversity garden worth €10,000.

Well-known environmentalist Éanna Ní Lamhna, who is a BioDive Ambassador, was at the school today for the presentation.

Principal Peter Linehan says the school  has an active 'Green School' committee and fosters a strong environmental ethos among its pupils and staff.

He says the announcement of this award comes at a particularly appropriate time:

