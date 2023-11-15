Spa National School applies for planning for new extension

The Spa National School has applied for planning permission for a new extension.

Plans have been submitted to Kerry County Council for the extension at the front of the school at Ballygarran, The Spa, Tralee.

The extension is to include one classroom and two special education rooms, as well as new tolets and a new wastewater treatment system.

The school will operate as normal during construction, which the school says will minimise interference with the school’s operations.

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision on the application by January 3rd next year.