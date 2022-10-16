Spa GAA Club granted permission to light up community walkway

The Spa Killarney GAA Club has been granted permission to light up the community walkway.

The club applied for planning permission to construct 26 LED floodlights and streetlights along the community walkway and track that runs around its grounds in Tullig, Killarney.

23 of the lights will be five metres high, and three will be eight metres high.

The permission was granted subject to three conditions.

These include that the lights don’t interfere with the amenities of any adjoining residential properties, and that the lights not be used after 10pm.