Southern region of Ireland was the richest area in all of the EU in 2022

Feb 21, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Southern region of Ireland was the richest area in all of the EU in 2022
The southern region of Ireland was the richest area in all of the EU in 2022.

The 9-county region, which includes Kerry, had the highest GDP per person of all 242 EU regions, when based on purchasing power.

The region is made up of Kerry, the rest of Munster and Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

It also had the third largest growth in GDP volume in the entire EU.

The latest Eurostat figures suggests these findings can be explained by the concentration of major multinationals here.

However, data published by the CSO earlier this month found disposable income per person in Kerry was 10 per cent below the national average at almost €22,000.

