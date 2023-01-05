Advertisement
SouthDoc looking to implement system to inform people of wait times for doctor

Jan 5, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Dr Gary Stack
SouthDoc is looking to implement system to inform people of their position in the queue to speak to a doctor.

The out-of-hours GP service experienced its busiest Christmas ever, with on average over 1,300 patients being dealt with each day.

The out-of-hours GP service which covers Kerry and Cork provided care to over 13,500 patients between December 23rd and January 2nd; over 1,800 people called the service on December 27th.

A number of Radio Kerry listeners got in touch to say they had difficulties getting through to the service over Christmas.

Dr Gary Stack of SouthDoc says are times when people have difficulties getting through, but he says all calls are dealt with:

