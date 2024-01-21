South Kerry residential care centre not-compliant across five areas of the Health Act

A residential centre for older people in South Kerry was found to be non-compliant across 5 areas of the Health Act 2007.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Valentia Hospital on October 18th.

The 22 bedroom centre was inspected across fifteen areas and found to be fully compliant in five and substantially compliant in five.

Advertisement

Inspectors found the Valentia Hospital to be non-compliant in five areas - Persons in charge; Training and staff development; governance & management; notification of incidents; and individual assessment and care plan.

They noted the registered provider had not appointed a person in charge that met regulation requirements.

HIQA was not assured that new staff were always appropriately inducted, many staff required specific training - 79% of staff were due training in management of responsive behaviours; 53% in safeguarding vunerable adults from abuse - while there was no record the nine general nurses had completed CPR training and this was not being monitored.

Advertisement

The report said an effective management structure was not in place; while records of incidents that required 3 day notifications and quarterly returns, had not been reported as set out in regulations.

Inspectors also noted care plans were not guided by a comprehensive assessment of the residents care needs.

Meanwhile, the report found residents were content in their surroundings; while the skill-mix and number of staff on duty met the needs of residents.