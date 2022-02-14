Advertisement
News

South Kerry pier to be considered for funding

Feb 14, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry pier to be considered for funding South Kerry pier to be considered for funding
Share this article

A South Kerry pier is to be considered for funding allocation from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Responding to a deputation brought forward by Johnny Healy Rae at the recent meeting of Kenmare Municipal District, the MD engineer Pádraig Teahan said the department will fund projects for the small scale fisheries sector up to €500,000.

Locals have been calling for the provision of a slip on the Cornagillagh pier in Tousist for around a decade. Kerry County Council is to carry out a review of small fisheries projects and the pier will be considered for the scheme.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus