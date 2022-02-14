South Kerry pier to be considered for funding

A South Kerry pier is to be considered for funding allocation from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Responding to a deputation brought forward by Johnny Healy Rae at the recent meeting of Kenmare Municipal District, the MD engineer Pádraig Teahan said the department will fund projects for the small scale fisheries sector up to €500,000.

Locals have been calling for the provision of a slip on the Cornagillagh pier in Tousist for around a decade. Kerry County Council is to carry out a review of small fisheries projects and the pier will be considered for the scheme.