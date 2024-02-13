South Kerry nursing unit receives positive report from health watchdog

A South Kerry nursing unit has received a positive report from the health watchdog.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection of Kenmare Nursing Home on November 15th last.

The centre was inspected across 17 areas of the Health Act 2007; and was found to be fully compliant in 12 – including staffing, health care, infection control, visits and fire precautions.

Meanwhile, it was found to be substantially compliant in 5 categories. (governance & management; notification of incidents ; complaints procedure ; personal possessions ; premises)

HIQA noted that residents responded positively regarding the standards of care and standards of food provided in the centre.

The full report can be viewed here.