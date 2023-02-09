Advertisement
South Kerry Jobs Fair returns to Killarney next month

Feb 9, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry Jobs Fair returns to Killarney next month
A jobs fair highlighting vacancies in the south of the county is to take place next month.

The South Kerry Jobs Fair is organised by South Kerry Development Partnership and Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, and will be in the Great Southern, Killarney on March 2nd.

Last year’s jobs fair had 50 exhibitors with almost 1,000 jobs available in hospitality, engineering, finance, retail, and marketing.

This year’s event is due to be bigger, given the demand for staff in South Kerry, with strong interest also expected from many of the people who’ve recently moved to the county.

Potential employees are advised to bring an up-to -date CV with them.

Further information on the event can be obtained by contacting Joanne by e-mail at [email protected] or 087 6152660.

