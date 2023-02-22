More than 1,000 jobs on offer at South Kerry Jobs Fair

More than 1,000 jobs will be on offer at the South Kerry Jobs Fair.

The event is organised by South Kerry Development Partnership and the Killarney Chamber of Tourism & Commerce.

More than 50 employers, from a broad range of industries will be in attendance.

Advertisement

Bridget O’Keeffe, Senior Executive Killarney Chamber of Tourism & Commerce said it’s a fantastic opportunity to match local and incoming talent with businesses to meet their growth needs.

The fair will open at 10.30am and finish at 1.30pm in The Great Southern Hotel in Killarney on Thursday, March 2nd.

Advertisement

For employers wishing to exhibit, they need to register by close of business this Friday.

They can do so by contacting Joanne by e-mail at [email protected] or 087 6152660, who also has further information on the event for anyone interested.