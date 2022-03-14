South Kerry hotel to reopen for Ukrainian refugees

A South Kerry hotel is to reopen to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

Education Minister Norma Foley and CEO of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell confirmed to Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty that the Skellig Star in Cahersiveen will be opening up to those in need of somewhere to stay.

The hotel, which had been used as a direct provision centre, was closed last year following protests over how it dealt with the pandemic.

The Earl of Desmond hotel in Tralee, the Innisfallen Hotel and the 3 Lakes Hostel are all due to host people coming from the warzone.

Cllr Norma Moriarty says Cahersiveen will welcome incoming Ukrainians with open arms but has warned that the process must be carried out carefully to avoid any increase in Covid-19 figures.