South Kerry Greenway expected to be completed before end of 2025

Sep 16, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry Greenway expected to be completed before end of 2025
Alan Ryan, event organiser, cycling the landmark Gleesk Viaduct railway bridge built in 1892 at Foilmore, Kells Co Kerry. Alan's Great Grandfather was involved with the Bridge Construction.The proposed 32 kilometre greenway for cyclists and walkers in South Kerry will run along the disused railway line from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen, generating a much needed €7m to the local economy.Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan
It’s expected the South Kerry Greenway will be completed before the end of 2025.

Works on the 27-kilometre greenway are due to started in the fourth quarter of this year.

The project, which was subjected to legal challenges, is due to be completed five years after planning permission was granted.

In November 2020, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for a 27-kilometre greenway from Glenbeigh to just outside Cahersiveen.

An Bord Pleanála's decision was then appealed to the High Court, which dismissed the legal challenges and refused the objectors' leave to appeal the court's decision.

Two appeals against this decision were then lodged in the Supreme Court; both appeals were taken against An Bórd Pleanála, the Attorney General and Kerry County Council.

The Supreme Court rejected both applications for leave to appeal against the decision of the High Court, clearing the way for the development of the greenway.

Kerry County Council is currently engaging with landowners on securing the necessary lands for the South Kerry Greenway and progressing the scheme through detailed design.

The council’s also reviewing the procurement strategy for the construction of the project.

The information was provided to Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, following a parliamentary question.

 

