South Kerry CAMHS whistleblower says lessons need to be learned

The doctor who revealed how patients at South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services were given inappropriate or excessive levels of medication has said lessons must be learned from the scandal.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Ankur Sharma, who worked at South Kerry CAMHS where he became alarmed at the treatment some patients received, has been speaking to the Indo Daily podcast from the Irish Independent.

His concerns led to the HSE commissioning an independent review.

The Maskey report found significant harm was caused to 46 children while 227 were exposed to significant harm as a result of misdiagnoses and wrong prescriptions

Dr Sharma says parents and families need to challenge doctors if they're worried about a diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

He says families need to be more assertive and ask more questions when clinicians and doctors make decisions on directions of treatment.

Dr Sharma says lessons must be learned.

