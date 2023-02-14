Some data published by MTU hackers relates to IT Tralee

Some of the data published on the internet by Munster Technological University hackers relates to IT Tralee.

The Irish Times reports that some of the 6GB of data leaked on the so-called ‘dark web’ by the BlackCat hacker group dates back 15 years or more.

The MTU was officially formed on January 1, 2021, with the merge of Cork Institute of Technology and IT Tralee.

According to the Irish Times, there is no indication that staff or students are at immediate risk of financial loss or identity theft due to their data being published.