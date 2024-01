An estimated 437 customers in Kerry are still without power this morning, the ESB has confirmed.

Roughly 200 are still out in South Kerry, but it's hoped that they'll be back by the end of the day.

All North Kerry customers who lost power in the two storms now have their electricity restored.

Meanwhile 237 customers are out in the Inch area, but this is not storm related.

ESB spokesman Sean Scannell says he hopes they'll have it back by lunchtime.