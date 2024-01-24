Around 800 homes and businesses in Kerry still without power

Some 800 homes, businesses and farms remain without power in Kerry this morning.

In Maharees, 250 are without electricity since yesterday evening.

It's hoped that power should be restored there by 11 o'clock this morning.

Some customers - mostly in South Kerry - have been without electricity since Sunday night when Storm Isha hit.

Parts of Kilgarvan are still impacted.

According to the ESB Powercheck app, it's estimated that customers will have their electricity restored by 11 o'clock tonight.