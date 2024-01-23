Kerry County Council is to review roadside trees that have been planted on lands it owns.

It follows significant disruption across the county over the last few days, due to trees falling and blocking roads during storms.

At this month’s meeting of Kerry County Council, elected members asked the council to look at the practice of planting trees by public roads.

Advertisement

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin says that trees which fell on the Port Road in Killarney had been undermined by the River Deenagh which runs alongside the public road.

He said those trees should be brought down to a safe level so they could not cause damage or disruption.

Cllr Cronin added in general, forestry being planted near public roads needs to be looked at, and power lines going through forestry.

Advertisement

Independent Johnny Healy-Rae said there are huge trees along public roads, including where one fell on the Killarney bypass, and he says there are more on the R569 which would block it for days if they came down.

He says it’s then costing the local authority money to attend these incidents, and putting people in danger when there should be no need.

Cllr Healy-Rae said strong roadside trees, which could block the road, should be cut back in advance of a storm.

Advertisement

He said the council should start with its own, where trees are adjacent to the N22 and R569, among others.

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae also said roadsides should be surveyed, with a view to come up with a plan that may include cutting them back.

In response, Kerry County Council CEO Moira Murrell said the council will be reviewing roadside trees on lands it owns, and will be communicating with other landowners about this.