Kerry people advised to stay indoors as Storm Isha hits

People in Kerry are being advised not to travel as Storm Isha hits.

Kerry County Council and Gardaí are aware of a number of fallen trees across the county, and are responding when it is safe to do so.

Some areas currently blocked include St Mary of the Angels, Beaufort, Chutehall and the cross to O'Brennans school,

Blockages have been cleared at Ballymullen, near McDonalds and the N72 road cleared near Gweestin Bridge.

Sergent Paula Kelleher has this message.

There are reports of slates falling in convent street Listowel people are advised to avoid the area.

Garvey's SuperValu in Tralee has closed their entrance on Rock Street due to problems with signage and are advising people to avoid the area.

The shop is still open and accessible from the car park entrance.

The Ryanair Dublin/Kerry and Kerry/Dublin flights were cancelled this evening.

Kerry/Luton is delayed but expected to depart shortly.