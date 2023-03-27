Advertisement
Solicitor says couple arrested on suspicion of murder in Kerry Babies case remain in shock

Mar 27, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrynews
Solicitor says couple arrested on suspicion of murder in Kerry Babies case remain in shock
The grave of Baby John in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen
The couple who were arrested last week on suspicion of murder in relation to the Kerry Babies case remain in a state of shock.

That’s according to the Killarney solicitor who represented them, Pádraig O’Connell.

The woman in her 50s and the man in his 60s were arrested on Thursday evening – she was questioned in Castleisland garda station, while he was questioned in Listowel.

They had been arrested in relation to the death of a baby boy who was found on White Strand, near Cahersiveen on April 14th, 1984, with 28 stab wounds.

Both people who were arrested on Thursday evening were released without charge, and Pádraig O’Connell says they’re still in shock.

