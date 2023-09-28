Solicitor representing Mukwata family says they now await HSE review into 34-year-old’s death at UHK

The solicitor representing the family of Tatenda Mukwata says they now await the report from the HSE’s external review into her death.

The jury in the inquest into the death of 34-year-old Zimbabwe-born Tatenda Faith Mukwata, found she died by medical misadventure at University Hospital Kerry on April 21st last year.

The HSE is conducting its own review of the incident, which is external to staff of University Hospital Kerry, and the report from this review was originally due in January.

Solicitor Conor Murphy, who represented Ms Mukwata and her family at the inquest, says the family have been asking for 17 months what happened to Tatenda, and they now know.

He says they now await the report from the HSE review into her death.